Energi (NRG) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Energi has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and $562,270.68 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00077313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00024900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,151,687 coins and its circulating supply is 75,151,694 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

