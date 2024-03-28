Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 730.8% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
Shares of HECOF stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
Global Helium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Helium
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.