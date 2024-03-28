Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 730.8% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Helium Price Performance

Shares of HECOF stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

