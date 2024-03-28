FLC Capital Advisors Has $270,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,967,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,375,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

