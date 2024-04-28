Craig Hallum Cuts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $310.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $297.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.82.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE LAD opened at $262.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $206.69 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.64 and its 200 day moving average is $283.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 678,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,976,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,370,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

