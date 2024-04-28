Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,689.53

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,689.53 ($45.57) and traded as high as GBX 4,200 ($51.88). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,195 ($51.82), with a volume of 33,085 shares changing hands.

Renishaw Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3,130.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,208.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,691.36.

Renishaw Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,671.64%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

