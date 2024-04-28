Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.05-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.11. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.050-18.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $526.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $435.49 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.61.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

