Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.57

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.57 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($1.97). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 159.80 ($1.97), with a volume of 570,132 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFD

Premier Foods Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,452.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.89), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($24,769.90). In related news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($24,769.90). Also, insider Colin R. Day acquired 50,000 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($95,108.70). Corporate insiders own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.