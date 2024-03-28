Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.30

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 26198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
