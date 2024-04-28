Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.43 and a beta of 0.83. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

