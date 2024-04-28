PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.97 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.51.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.

