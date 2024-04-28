Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Neutral

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

