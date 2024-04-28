Benchmark Lowers Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $3.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $29,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 93.5% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

