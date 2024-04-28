Syon Capital LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $226,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snowflake by 69.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after purchasing an additional 623,277 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 19,321.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 508,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,209 shares of company stock worth $34,291,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $158.13 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

