Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.53

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 33999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,492,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.