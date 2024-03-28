Courier Capital LLC Has $395,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.31 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Get Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.