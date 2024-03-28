Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $120,456,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $116,021,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Catalent by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,427,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,641,000 after buying an additional 2,408,236 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

