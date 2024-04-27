Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.5%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.39 and last traded at $48.58. Approximately 93,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 350,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

