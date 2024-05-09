Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDFN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The stock has a market cap of $788.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

