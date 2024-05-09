LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Gabriel Dalporto Sells 1,442 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LendingTree Stock Down 2.3 %

LendingTree stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingTree

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 109.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its position in LendingTree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.