Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $182.73

Aion (AION) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $182.73 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00092470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014635 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,452.97 or 0.77873222 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

