Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOLS. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,236. Evolus has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $819.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $384,233.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $384,233.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,038 shares of company stock valued at $674,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

