Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Tronox Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Tronox
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.