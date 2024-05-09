Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Tronox Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

