ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 874,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,008.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

