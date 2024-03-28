BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BT Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTBDW remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. BT Brands has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BT Brands
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.