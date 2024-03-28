Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $2,505.46

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,547.85.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,447 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,923.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,633.71 and a one year high of $3,023.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,605.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,262.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

