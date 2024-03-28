BMO Capital Markets Trims Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Target Price to C$7.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Osisko Development Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ODV stock opened at C$2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

