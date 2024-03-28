BMO Capital Markets Trims Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Target Price to C$7.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Osisko Development Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ODV stock opened at C$2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.09.
Osisko Development Company Profile
