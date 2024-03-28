Berenberg Bank Increases Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Price Target to GBX 300

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s current price.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 3.0 %

LON AMS traded up GBX 5.78 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 195.78 ($2.47). The stock had a trading volume of 576,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,065. The company has a market capitalization of £425.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,797.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 261 ($3.30).

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Medical Solutions Group

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider Eddie Johnson acquired 27,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £51,937.92 ($65,636.19). Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.