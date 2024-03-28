Bank of America Increases BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $115.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

