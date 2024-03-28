Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston purchased 10 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,493.85 per share, with a total value of C$14,938.50.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,468.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,410.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,267.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$870.31 and a twelve month high of C$1,563.49.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.6163683 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $19.871 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

