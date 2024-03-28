Analysts Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $104.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

