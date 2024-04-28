Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Rises By 19.6%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 372.0 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
