Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Drops By 14.9%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.2 days.

Adyen Trading Up 0.4 %

ADYYF stock opened at $1,299.48 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $660.00 and a 52 week high of $1,886.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,578.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,293.55.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

