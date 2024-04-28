Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Drops By 14.9%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.2 days.
Adyen Trading Up 0.4 %
ADYYF stock opened at $1,299.48 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $660.00 and a 52 week high of $1,886.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,578.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,293.55.
About Adyen
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.