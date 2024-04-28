ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $16.24 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

ABN AMRO Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

