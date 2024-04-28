Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,921,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 48,577,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.1 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
