Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,921,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 48,577,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

