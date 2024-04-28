Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Decreases By 28.2%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $13.81.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

