Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 79,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,089,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. The business had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $426,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,869.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $426,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,869.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $61,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,647 shares of company stock worth $3,283,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,135,000 after buying an additional 364,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after buying an additional 1,160,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after buying an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after buying an additional 7,666,335 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

