Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 41,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 94,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 41,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,280,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,348,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $461.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

