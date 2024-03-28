Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,408,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

