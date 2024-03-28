Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 573 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $777.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $730.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $334.58 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

