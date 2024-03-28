Accel Wealth Management Takes $204,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

PM stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,423. The company has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

