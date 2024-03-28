Acala Token (ACA) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $177.47 million and $13.54 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015804 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00013291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,253.73 or 1.00397567 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00142423 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

