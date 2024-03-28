Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,405,000.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $96.04.

