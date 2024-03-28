45,270 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RPV opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

