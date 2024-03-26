F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. 9,706,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,671,175. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.