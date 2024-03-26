RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $27.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

