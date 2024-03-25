Scotiabank Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Target Price to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

TSE:ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$63.15 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

