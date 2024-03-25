StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 0.3 %

POLA stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

