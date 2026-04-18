Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 250.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 463.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000.

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Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $75.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

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