Sandra Calvin Sells 21,977 Shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 21,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $902,595.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,437.71. The trade was a 34.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sandra Calvin sold 4,333 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $139,175.96.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Travere Therapeutics News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s addressable U.S. patient population and underpinning multi‑year revenue upside. Filspari approval article

FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s addressable U.S. patient population and underpinning multi‑year revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets (examples cited include Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler and HC Wainwright), reinforcing bullish revenue and valuation revisions tied to the approval. Guggenheim note

Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets (examples cited include Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler and HC Wainwright), reinforcing bullish revenue and valuation revisions tied to the approval. Neutral Sentiment: Trading and options volumes are unusually high around the approval-driven move, amplifying short‑term swings and making intraday price moves less predictive of fundamentals. Options activity report

Trading and options volumes are unusually high around the approval-driven move, amplifying short‑term swings and making intraday price moves less predictive of fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and analyst write‑ups are clarifying label scope and launch plans but have not yet produced concrete revenue reads — useful for modeling but not definitive for near‑term earnings. Company discussion

Company commentary and analyst write‑ups are clarifying label scope and launch plans but have not yet produced concrete revenue reads — useful for modeling but not definitive for near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred over the last two trading days (CEO, directors, CFO, CAO and others). Most sales were via Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover tax withholding, but the scale of disposals can intensify near‑term downward pressure and signal profit‑taking after the approval rally. Insider trades summary

Significant insider selling occurred over the last two trading days (CEO, directors, CFO, CAO and others). Most sales were via Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover tax withholding, but the scale of disposals can intensify near‑term downward pressure and signal profit‑taking after the approval rally. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that elevated expectations and rapid estimate revisions may limit further upside near term; the stock could consolidate or retrace as investors re‑rate forward revenue assumptions. Zacks caution

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,604.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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