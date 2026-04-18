Sytse Sijbrandij Sells 116,200 Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $2,413,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,542,663.00.

GitLab Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 0.85. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in GitLab by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,132,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 522,075 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,739,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in GitLab by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,207,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,924,000 after purchasing an additional 989,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research lowered GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on GitLab from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $24.00 target price on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

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About GitLab

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GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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