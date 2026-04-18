Sytse Sijbrandij Sells 116,200 Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $2,413,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,542,663.00.
GitLab Trading Down 1.9%
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 0.85. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in GitLab by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,132,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 522,075 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,739,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in GitLab by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,207,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,924,000 after purchasing an additional 989,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research lowered GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on GitLab from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $24.00 target price on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab
GitLab News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud / Gemini integration — Reports say GitLab’s Duo Agent / integrations are now available to Google Cloud customers via Vertex AI/Gemini, increasing GTLB’s AI distribution channels and go‑to‑market reach, which traders viewed as a near‑term demand accelerator. As GitLab expands its Google Cloud deal, should you buy GTLB stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Product release expands AI features — GitLab 18.11 extends agentic AI to automated security remediation, pipeline setup and delivery analytics, strengthening its DevSecOps positioning and potential monetization of AI features. GitLab Extends Agentic AI with New Automated Security Remediation, Pipeline Setup, and Delivery Analytics
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support (select firms) — Some brokers continue to highlight the company’s long‑term growth/AI potential, which can underpin buy‑the‑dip interest among momentum and thematic investors. Buy the Dip? GitLab’s Bullish Case Outweighs the Bears
- Neutral Sentiment: Board change announced — GitLab disclosed a board member change and committee reassignment; routine governance update but worth monitoring for follow‑up. GitLab Announces Board Change and Committee Reassignment
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary — Independent letters and commentary (e.g., Middle Coast Investing) are watching GitLab’s AI/growth narrative; useful for sentiment but not immediate fundamentals. Middle Coast Investing is Watching Gitlab’s (GTLB) Growth Story
- Negative Sentiment: UBS initiates with Neutral and flags a “difficult AI narrative” — UBS’s neutral stance and lowered target highlight mixed demand evidence and continued headline risk from AI competition, which can cap upside until clearer revenue/AI adoption signals appear. GitLab growth outlook mixed as AI narrative remains “difficult,” UBS says
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — Director Sytse (Sid) Sijbrandij sold ~116,200 shares (~$2.4M) under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan. Planned sales reduce red‑flag risk, but such filings often pressure sentiment short term. GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $2,413,474.00 in Stock
About GitLab
GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.
The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.
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